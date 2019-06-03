Diplo Didn't Know Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Vegas Wedding Was Serious

Diplo is sharing his side of the Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Las Vegas wedding livestream debacle.

As fans well know by now, the Jonas Brother and Game of Thrones star unexpectedly tied the knot at the start of last month in Sin City after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. One of the reasons the world found out about the nuptials was because the famed DJ shared it live on his Instagram Story as an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony.

Since then, the new husband and wife have sparked headlines with comments on the matter, Joe saying during a radio interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, "Yeah, he did ruin it. I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old...We just laughed. We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous."