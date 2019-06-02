Wells Adams and Dean Unglert Reveal Their Favorite Bachelorette Suitors This Season

Bachelor Nation alums Wells Adams and Dean Unglert are voicing their opinions about Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.
We're well underway into Hannah's season where one guy (Cam) got sent home for supposedly wanting a "pity rose" while front-runner Luke P. has already professed his love to Hannah. And we're only three weeks in!
E! News caught up with Wells and Dean at iHeartRadio's Wango Tango Presented by The JUVÉDERM® Collection of Dermal Fillers and they told us some of their favorite suitors and least favorite moments that have happened so far.
Dean said he's watched "every episode" of the newest season and shared, "I've been a Pilot Pete fan since the beginning."
In last week's episode, Peter the Pilot said he was "falling very hard" for Ms. Alabama Hannah and it might seem like the feeling is mutual. Peter the Pilot, after all, has become Twitter's newest boyfriend ever since he arrived at Bachelor Mansion looking fresh in his pilot garb.
Wells has a different descriptor for Peter the Pilot: "Is he the one who looks like a young Nick Viall?"
The answer is yes, and even Nick agrees.
While the pilot holds a soft spot in Wells' heart, he has another favorite.
"I like Tennessee Jed," he said.
He then joked, "There's always a Nashville musician."
Before moving to Los Angeles to live with his girlfriend Sarah Hyland, Wells himself was a DJ in Nashville.
Dean agreed that Tennessee Jed "seems like a nice guy" and added, "Tyler C. is obviously just a good looking dude." Not to mention a great dancer, which he showed off in his intro video the first week.
Lucky for Jed, he gets to play some basketball with Boston Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier in Monday's episode.
While Wells and Dean are all about rooting for the best men this season, there's also something special about the cringe-worthy moments. The 35-year-old said, "I really like watching dumpster fires burn, so I really enjoyed the Luke P. thing, I really enjoyed the Cam thing. It's great."
The "Luke P. thing" likely refers to the moment when Hannah shut Luke down when he tried to "flaunt" their relationship in front of the other guys.
She explained, "It's annoying when Luke P., like, tries to flaunt our connection in front of the guys. There have just been some, like, little red flags about how he carries himself that bothers me a little bit. It's like this fine line that I really think is attractive to, like, it's the most unattractive thing I've seen in my life."
Luke tried stealing her away multiple times throughout their group date and then told her that he felt "these guys just don't have what it takes to be your future husband."
He then asked, "Can I cut you off for a second" but Hannah wasn't having it. Luke later addressed his actions in a long Instagram post.
"First I want you to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far. Regardless of what is aired AND IF [Hannah] and I are together or not my behavior in all situations has been and will continue to be exposed," he wrote.
"I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I'm the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has given me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, and for that I am grateful."
Check out the list below to see which of Hannah's men are winning the season thus far and which ones, well, haven't fared as well.
If one thing is certain this season it's that Hannah will speak her mind and there's absolutely no stopping her. She tells the camera at one point, "Stop f—king with my mind."
You'll also be able to catch up with everything you missed at Wango Tango during a special that airs June 7 on Freeform.
