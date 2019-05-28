The Bachelorette's Luke Parker Speaks Out About His Onscreen Behavior

by Lauren Piester | Tue., May. 28, 2019 4:20 PM

The Bachelorette, Season 15

ABC

Luke P. learned an important lesson on last night's episode of The Bachelorette

Never, ever say to a woman in the middle of a speech: "Can I just cut you off for a second?" 

Also don't forget you're on a reality show where the whole point is that the woman of your dreams is dating like 18 other guys, because if you do, and that woman is Hannah Brown, you might just get knocked down a few pegs. 

Hannah pulled Luke aside to tell him she was "irritated" with him during the post-date cocktail party, because he couldn't seem to wrap his mind around the fact that other relationships existed and just be satisfied with the fact that their relationship was working. 

Watch

Hannah Brown Plays Bachelorette Edition of 'Chubby Bunny'

Onscreen, Luke began to panic, and offscreen, the internet praised Hannah for her handling of Luke's overly intense confidence. 

Luke has now spoken out on Instagram about his behavior, and at the very least, he's acknowledging that he's got some flaws as a man. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15

ABC

"I just want to address the elephant in the room here really quick," he began his post. "First I want you to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far. Regardless of what is aired AND IF [Hannah] and I are together or not my behavior in all situations has been and will continue to be exposed. I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I'm the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has given me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, and for that I am grateful." 

You can read the full post below. 

Luke and Hannah's little moment of reckoning came in an episode filled with drama. Hannah had to go to the hospital after passing out, Cam did his best to continue to Always Be super annoying, and Tyler G. mysteriously had to leave. 

Meanwhile, the rest of the guys (inadvertently) did their best to climb up our ladder of winners and losers. Jed is still at the top, but who's at the very bottom? Bet you can totally guess. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Jed

ABC

WINNING: Jed

Jed is just rather dreamy so far, staying above the drama and gamely doing whatever he's gotta do to get into Hannah's heart, even if that involves throwing a chicken nugget off a roof. We just want Jed to be a good dude but we've been burned before. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Peter

ABC

Peter

Peter the Pilot is just adorable and smiley and also let us never forget that he is a pilot with lots of plane puns to give, and we are into it. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Connor S.

ABC

Connor S.

Connor didn't seem to be the sharpest tool in the shed but watching him get soup for Hannah from the deli section at the grocery store and seeing the way he cared for her while she was sick and how he left those notes behind for her like a romantic Easter egg hunt moved him up quite a few spots on our list because it was just cute, ya know?

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Mike

ABC

MIke

Every week, we like Mike more and more, and we're excited to hopefully see Mike blossom without Cam to worry about. (We'd also like to see Mike without Luke to worry about but for now...that's not happening.) 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Tyler C.

ABC

Tyler C.

Tyler is ridiculous in our favorite kind of way, like how all he knew about pregnancy was that the belly gets bigger and the woman gets hungrier but he was willing to learn, and how he tried to model during the pregnancy simulator, and then how he cause Hannah to fall right over during the tailgate party. He's just a pleasant goof. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, John Paul Jones

ABC

John Paul Jones

John Paul Jones continues to impress with the fact that somehow John Paul Jones is not only his name, but his personality. Freaking out before the pregnancy simulator is even hooked up is so John Paul Jones. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Grant

ABC

Grant

We couldn't have told you a single non-hotdog thing Grant had done until Demi caught him rejecting the flirtatious makeup artist (who she hired) with "I'm going to call Hannah." So that's one good thing unemployed Grant has done.

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Garrett

ABC

Garrett

Garrett is trying his hardest to be a significant person in this house but he is struggling. Perhaps now that Cam is gone, he'll have more of a chance? Perhaps?? 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Dustin

ABC

Dustin

Dustin did nothing in week three after a solid showing in week two, so Dustin's got some work to do. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Luke S.

ABC

Luke S.

Luke S. declared that it would be "disappointing" if Luke P. got the rose. We find it "disappointing" that we can't point to a single other thing Luke S. has done or said. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Devin

ABC

Devin

Devin! Are you sure you're still on this show? 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Matteo

ABC

Matteo

Listen Matteo, we have been waiting patiently for you to drop the fact that you've fathered 114 children via sperm donation, and if there was ever an opportunity, it was the date about childbirth. We're beginning to worry that Matteo's lack of screentime is a sign that he's soon to go, and he's running out of time! 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Dylan

ABC

Dylan

During the premiere, Dylan made a brave but ultimately solid choice to wear a white suit jacket instead of black, making him stand out at every opportunity during the premiere. 

Since the premiere, Dylan has faded into the background, and that is sad. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Kevin

ABC

Kevin

Kevin seems like a nice dude but every time he was on screen, we thought he was someone else until they finally gave him a chyron, and that's why he's here towards the bottom. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Luke P.

ABC

LOSING: Luke P.

Luke P. is a nightmare and he must go. Any man who hears that a woman is sick and asks "what was she wearing?" should be kicked out immediately. Hannah literally said he had to slow his roll! Slow your roll, sir! 

Never Forget: Luke's intro video featured a reenactment of the time he found God in his shower after he was dating too many girls because he's apparently too attractive. He also got the first impression rose, probably because he's so hot, we guess. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Jonathan

ABC

ELIMINATED: Jonathan

Jonathan is really going to have to step it up if he wants us to remember anything about him! 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Joey

ABC

ELIMINATED: Joey

We still don't remember Joey, so either he got very little screen time or we've confused him with one of the other guys who looks exactly like him. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Cam

ABC

ELIMINATED: Cam

Why Cam got a rose in episode two after all his barging in is beyond us, and why Cam wasn't immediately sent home after losing it on Mike is equally beyond us, but Hannah came to her senses in episode three. 

Our new catchphrase? NBC. Never. Be. Cam. 

That said, there's no way that guy doesn't show up in Paradise. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Tyler G.

ABC

ELIMINATED: Tyler G.

Tyler G. got the first one-on-one date of the season, which involved a helicopter ride and four-wheelers in the mud. He and Hannah seemed to have a fine time but Tyler G. made no impression on us whatsoever, and then Hannah announced that he had to leave. So bye Tyler G! 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Connor J.

ABC

ELIMINATED: Connor J.

Au revoir, Connor J. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Matthew

ABC

ELIMINATED: Matthew

Could not tell you a single thing Matthew did or said. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Daron

ABC

ELIMINATED: Daron

Goodbye Daron. We hardly knew ye. In fact, we didn't know ye at all. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Chasen

ABC

ELIMINATED: Chasen

Hannah really likes his name and the paper airplane was a really cute choice. If only he weren't immediately shown up by Peter in his actual pilot's uniform, maybe he would have gotten a rose!

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Ryan

ABC

ELIMINATED: Ryan

Ryan rolled up on roller skates and then rolled right out of there into the night. :( 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Matt D.

ABC

ELIMINATED: Matt Donald

Matt Donald didn't get a rose. We feel sad for Matt Donald?? Seems like Matt Donald might have a future in Paradise...

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Thomas

ABC

ELIMINATED: Thomas

Goodbye, Thomas. We hardly knew ye. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Brian

ABC

ELIMINATED: Brian

Maybe if Brian had calmed down on the caffeine he would have been able to stick around. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Hunter

ABC

ELIMINATED: Hunter

Poor Hunter failed to make an impression on Hannah or us. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Joe

ABC

ELIMINATED: Joe

JOE SELLS BOXES. JOE LOVES BOXES. JOE CAN MAKE ANY TYPE OR SIZE OF BOX. JOE JUMPS OUT OF BOXES. And yet Hannah made the better "package" joke before he could even unbox himself, and so she sent him home. 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Scott

ABC

ELIMINATED: Scott

Scott was the guy who once ran around a mall food court like a "flying chicken" according to his bio, and he got out of the limo 

He then straight up ruined that cocktail party with his girlfriend from Monday. He could have just left it alone, but then he compared his having a girlfriend on Monday to Hannah having just dated Colton on a TV show. It was a bad move, and Scott is currently losing the most. Good going, Scott. 

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

