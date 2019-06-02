Inside the Birth of Jennifer Lopez, the Pop Star, 20 Years After Her Debut Album Proved Everyone Wrong

"I made sure that she had the ultimate duet on that album which we did in Spanish and we did two of the other songs that were on the album in Spanish as well, but the duet was a duet with Marc Anthony," Mottola said, referencing "No Me Ames," which she recorded with her future ex-husband. "It was instant credibility."

"When I went into that studio to make this album, in my head I knew what it was going to be," Lopez told The L.A. Times in '99. "I knew the kind of music that moved me and what I wanted to make and what I wanted to try, and the elements that I wanted to incorporate for it to be Jennifer Lopez's music."

As Jerkins—who wrote a second track on the album, "It's Not That Serious," inside Whitney Houston's guest house, which he'd rented for the month—told us, she was immediately aware of the perfect alchemy that is her sound and has never abandoned it. "What Jennifer's uniqueness was [is] simplicity, emotional, dance. Those three terms define the music elements that I would say is all her. Keep it simple, for everyone to sing along, still be emotional lyrically, conversationally and the 'I still wanna dance,'" he admitted. "She's the leader of the pack, her voice is very clear and loud [with] what she wants. To this day, she would text me or call me saying 'I need this' like she knows what she wants. It was really clear and 99.9 percent of the time it's those three things that I just told you. You know 'I need something emotional. I need something that I could dance to. But simple, really simple.' Those three things kept the balance.

"If you look at her career musically, she knew how to embrace hip-hop, she knew how to embrace the Latin, she knew how to embrace dance music and the magic that she had was that she was able to take all these different genres and blend them," he continued, "and it became her thing."