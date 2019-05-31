Katy Perry Compares Orlando Bloom's Proposal to Kanye West's Level of Romantic

It was like something out of a fairytale. Or, better yet, off of Kim Kardashian's Instagram feed.

On Valentine's Day, Orlando Bloom popped the question to love Katy Perry with an extravagant, romantic proposal. And today, during an interview with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the "Never Really Over" singer recalled the surprising night she said "yes."

"I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, this Italian restaurant because, when I get a pass, I just want to stuff my face with pasta," she said. "So, I get there and, I mean, he's like clean-shaven. He's not wearing tennis shoes. I'm like, ‘Ah s--t, something is going down!'"

She only became more skeptical when the actor started breathing heavily and let her order basically everything on the menu, Perry joked. After their meal, they boarded a helicopter—of course—and "he asked me to marry him," she gushed. "We landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you've ever seen."