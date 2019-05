A Rundown of the Most Lavish, Expensive and Meaningful Gifts Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Given Each Other

Can you believe it's been five years since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made it official?

Kimye is celebrating a milestone anniversary on May 24, marking five years since they wed in a lavish $2.8 million ceremony held in Florence, Italy.

While the traditional five-year anniversary gift is "wood," it's safe to say Kim, 38, and Kanye, 41, won't be keeping with tradition if their past gift-giving habits are any indication. Since they first began dating in 2012, the parents-of-four have never been shy about showering each other with lavish gifts and surprise presents, clearly sharing at least one of the same love languages.