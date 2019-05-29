How Royal Fans Can Get a Glimpse Into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Neighborhood

Windsor is accepting some visitors.

Ok, so royal fans haven't exactly been invited over for tea at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Frogmore Cottage, but they did get a taste of royal life this week when Frogmore House and Garden opened to the public on Tuesday as party of a three-day annual charity event for the National Garden Scheme. The event ends on Thursday with the last visitors admitted at 4 p.m.

With ticket profits supporting a different charity each day, visitors are welcomed into the property's gardens, set on 35 acres of land within the Home Park, with the option for a garden tour or picnic on the grounds. Frogmore House, where the new royal parents famously celebrated their wedding in May 2018, is also open with a "limited number of timed tickets" available to purchase once inside the garden, according to the National Garden Scheme.