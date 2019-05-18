Tyga Was Once Married to Jordan Craig, Mother of Tristan Thompson's Son

Small world!

Los Angeles court documents first unearthed by TMZ and confirmed by E! News show that Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, was once briefly married to Jordan Craig. She shares a 2-year-old son, Prince, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson...better known as the recent ex of Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian, with whom he shares 1-year-old daughter True Thompson.

According to the documents, Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, and Jordan married on Sept. 6, 2010. She added his last name to her own. He filed for divorce exactly one month later. It was finalized in 2011. Jordan, now 27, added his last name to her own after the marriage and dropped it after it ended.

In recent weeks, Tyga, 29, began liking Jordan's Instagram photos.