Michael Jackson's Sons Blanket and Prince Launch New YouTube Series

YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 16, 2019 6:02 AM
YouTube
Fans are about to see a lot more of Prince Jackson and Blanket Jackson.
Michael Jackson's eldest son took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the launch of their brand-new YouTube channel. The brothers are reviewing movies in their new series along with their cousin Taj Jackson.
"We are very excited to announce that we are starting a movie review channel," Prince wrote on Instagram. "Right now you can go see our first-ever video on my YouTube channel (link in bio). We know that this is a very rough first video but we want to take you on the journey with us as we improve and develop the show. As usual all input is welcome here or in the YouTube comments. Expect more to come y'all."
For their first video, the family members tackled the box office hit Avengers: Endgame with special guest James Sutherland. From the Hulk's and Black Widow's roles to their favorite scenes, the panelists covered it all over a few slices of pizza. It seemed like Blanket was a fan of the earlier Marvel movies, too—noting he saw Avengers: Infinity War about 11 times.
Prince also shared a photo about the movie back in April.
It looked like the critics received support from their famous family members, as well.
"I couldn't be any prouder of these guys," TJ Jackson tweeted. "My bro and cousins…do your thang guys! BTW, I want to be your family movie correspondent."
This wasn't the first-time fans got a glimpse into their world. Earlier this week, Prince shared pictures of his brother attending his graduation.
Watch the video to see their debut—but beware of spoilers.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
Sarah Jessica Parker Epically Shuts Down a "Disgraceful" Report About Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?