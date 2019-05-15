Lauren Alaina Is Dating Comedian John Crist 4 Months After Ending Engagement

Lauren Alaina is heading down the road less traveled with a new plus one.

The American Idol alum—who split from finacé Alex Hopkins in January—revealed on The Bobby Bones Show today that she's been dating Christian comedian John Crist. "This is my boyfriend," the blushing singer said while introducing Crist, who sat in on her interview.

The duo first connected on Instagram in February when she slid into his DMs. "I responded to one of his Instagram videos," she explained. "I said, ‘Haha, you're funny.'...He said, ‘I too grew up performing in church in Georgia. That was his first response to me! I was like, ‘Does this guy know everything about me?'"

As it turns out, he actually knew nothing. Lacking expertise on country music, he read her Wikipedia page after noticing the impressive blue check mark next to her Instagram handle. "Looking back," he joked, "it was the wrong move."