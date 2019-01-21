Lauren Alaina Calls Off Engagement to High School Boyfriend

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jan. 21, 2019 5:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lauren Alaina, Alex Hopkins

Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

Lauren Alaina has called off her engagement to longtime boyfriend Alex Hopkins.

On Monday evening, the American Idol alum informed her hundreds of thousands of followers that she and her boyfriend of six-years decided to call off their engagement.

In the solemn statement, Alaina writes that she and the model have "grown into very different people over the last six years," which has lead them to their decision to part ways. "We are now in a place where we are each looking forward to start our own fresh, new chapters of lives," she explains.

The "Road Less Traveled" singer adds, "We both love and respect each other and hope you all will do the same."

Moreover, the country star says "this has not been an easy decision" for them to make, but that they both "feel it is the right decision." 

Photos

2019 Celebrity Breakups

Lauren also shares that she felt inclined to share the news of their breakup since their fans "have been so supportive of us through all of our ups and downs, including personal struggles with health and family."

Her ex-fiancé shared the same message to his Instagram, however he adds that despite their best efforts, they "just weren't a part of each other's perfect plan for our individual lives."

"And that's ok. She and I get to focus solely on ourselves and our different futures for the first time since high school. Sometimes what we want and what God has for us is 2 totally different things," he writes. "Just trust that no matter the outcome, everything works out for the betterment of your life."

Lauren expressed the same sentiment, writing in her caption, "We ask for grace, compassion, and respect in this time. I don't regret a single second with Alex. I wish him the very best. Please do the same."

The country singer and her high school boyfriend announced they were engaged in July, after over  five years of dating. Lauren shared the exciting news with a pun, by joking, "Being yours forever has a nice 'RING' to it. #HoppilyEverHopkins @_alex_hopkins WE ARE ENGAGED. EEEK." 

They later attended the CMA Awards together, where the singer showed off her sparkling diamond ring

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Celebrities , Engagements , Breakups , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kerry Washington

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Colt Johnson, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé’s Larissa Dos Santos Lima Denies Threatening Suicide During Argument With Colt Johnson

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Denies Second Pregnancy as She Teases ''Exciting'' New Project

Beth Chapman, Duane Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter, 2014 CMT Awards

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman's Cancer Treatment Is ''Going Well''

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

Watch Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino's ''Final Moments'' Before Prison

Ben Higgins

Ben Higgins Says He's ''Not Hiding'' His New Girlfriend But Isn't Ready to Go Public

Leida and Eric, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé’s Eric and Leida Get Police Visit Amid Abuse Accusations

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.