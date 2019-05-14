See Every Photo From Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's Prison Journey

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentinomay be in federal prison, but he's not letting that stop him from constantly smiling.

The Jersey Shore star surrendered himself to authorities on Jan. 15 and began his eight-month sentence for tax evasion that day. He's currently at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, N.Y., which is just about an hour away from New York City. Since his October sentencing, The Situation has remained positive and optimistic throughout it all. He wrote on Instagram the day he found out his fate, "We are very happy to put this behind us. Thank you So much for all the Love & Support."

Less than one month after his sentencing, he and his longtime love Lauren Pesce (now Lauren Sorrentino) tied the knot in a fairy tale wedding at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, N.J. They celebrated Christmas together and kept posting heartfelt and uplifting messages filled with inspirational quotes.

The Situation's Jersey Shore co-stars have supported their friend every step of the way, from attending his sentencing to visiting him in Otisville. They've all echoed similar thoughts about how The Situation is handling it all. According to a number of his pals, he's just fine.