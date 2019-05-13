Nikki Reed Shares Nude Photo From Pregnancy in Powerful Mother's Day Tribute

As Nikki Reed has learned, parenthood is not a solo project.

In honor of Mother's Day yesterday, the Twilight alum applauded all the mamas in the world, sharing a throwback shot of her bare bump from her pregnancy with daughter Bodhi Soleil Reid Somerhalder, now 21 months.

"Motherhood changed me forever," she wrote alongside the image. "It is the greatest thing I've ever known. Growing a human, birthing a human and raising a human takes a village, and I am forever grateful for the women who make up this village. I lean on you, I call on you, I am here for you as you are for me."

"Being a mama is my favorite thing in the world," continued Reed, wed to Ian Somerhalder. "I am more proud of this kid than I am of anything else in my life. It kicks my ass and makes me love deeper than I ever knew I could. I am eternally grateful for this journey and all the beautiful Mamas who inspire me everyday."