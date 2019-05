Lady Gaga Performs Dramatic Costume Changes on 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

No one does the Met Gala quite like Lady Gaga.

Fashion lovers could have predicted she would bring it (especially since she's co-hosting the annual soiree), but the pop sensation truly pulled out all the stops for the first Monday in May.

Gaga put her own spin on the evening's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion." Her shocking pink dress literally stopped traffic since the lengthy train needed to be carried by at least three men, who were followed by a person pulling a pink wagon that read, "Haus of Gaga," in elegant script. Inside the carriage were clear luggage cases and a black phone from the '90s. To complete the look, the singer wore a matching pink bow and big black lashes that transformed into gold accents.

However, when she and Brandon Maxwell walked on the pink carpet, she suddenly removed the bright pink cape to reveal a dramatic black dress.