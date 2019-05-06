Lady Gaga Performs Dramatic Costume Changes on 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 6, 2019 2:38 PM

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

No one does the Met Gala quite like Lady Gaga

Fashion lovers could have predicted she would bring it (especially since she's co-hosting the annual soiree), but the pop sensation truly pulled out all the stops for the first Monday in May. 

Gaga put her own spin on the evening's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion." Her shocking pink dress literally stopped traffic since the lengthy train needed to be carried by at least three men, who were followed by a person pulling a pink wagon that read, "Haus of Gaga," in elegant script. Inside the carriage were clear luggage cases and a black phone from the '90s. To complete the look, the singer wore a matching pink bow and big black lashes that transformed into gold accents. 

However, when she and Brandon Maxwell walked on the pink carpet, she suddenly removed the bright pink cape to reveal a dramatic black dress. 

The Most Controversial Met Gala Outfits Ever

At the Pre-Met Gala dinner, the artist pulled off the ultimate camp look by wearing a black and white Fall 2019 dress from Marc Jacobs, with a pair of sky high Pleaser Shoes. The zany look totally suited the artist, as well as the theme, which made people even more excited to see Lady Gaga walk on the pink carpet.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gaga's appearance on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art marks one of her first since wrapping up her and A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper's whirlwind awards season. The duo received critical acclaim for their performance in the drama, and Gaga even won her very first Oscar for the film's title track, "Shallow."

Mother Monster first snagged a Met Gala invite from the one and only Anna Wintour in 2015, where she arrived on the arm of Alexander Wang dressed in a kimono-inspired look by Balenciaga. The following year, Gaga ditched her pants for nothing but a bedazzled Versace bodysuit, blazer and fishnets. 

So after three years away, we're happy to welcome back Gaga to the Met Gala with open arms. 

