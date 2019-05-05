Lady Gaga Makes a Big Statement in Her Pre-Met Gala Dinner Dress: See The Stars' Looks

Little monsters are you ready for this?

Lady Gaga made a big statement when she left for a pre-Met Gala dinner on Sunday night in New York City. The Oscar winner wore a short Marc Jacobs 2019 Fall runway black and white striped dress with layered ruffles. She paired the look with a black vertical fascinator that gives royal wedding attendees a run for their money.

Gaga offset her large show-stopping dress with the all-time perfect accessory: a teeny tiny black purse. Can it hold a lipstick or cellphone? Likely not, but let Gaga be Gaga.

"Met gala countdown #fashion #metgala #camp #ladygaga," she captioned the picture of herself in the dress on Instagram.

The Joanne artist wore black tights and what looks like the same platform combat boots she showed off on the red carpet at the 2016 Met Gala.

She's been making everyone on social media extremely eager to see her Met Gala look, and she prefaced her arrival at the Super Bowl of Fashion with some posts about her return to the Big Apple.