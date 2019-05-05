Adele Embraces Change and Self-Love in Birthday Post Amid Simon Konecki Divorce

Adele is saying "hello" to 31 and she's more than ready for it.

The Grammy-winning singer wrote a reflective and hopeful Instagram post on Sunday, her 31st birthday. She shared a series of black-and-white photos from a New Years' Eve bash where she partied with friends, channeled her inner Twiggy with her makeup and had the time of her life. Choosing these images to pair with her birthday post adds a whole other layer of meaning to the phrase "new year, new you."

Just like most of her songs, the "Someone Like You" artist did not hold back when it came to letting her feelings be known and how she truly feels.

"This is 31...thank f--king god," she began. "30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all."