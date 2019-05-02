You Won't Believe How Much Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Las Vegas Wedding Cost

Love don't cost a thing. And, as it turns out, getting married in Las Vegas doesn't cost much more.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shocked fans on Wednesday night when they exchanged vows—and ring pops—at Little White Wedding Chapel's Chapel L'Amour. (Hours earlier, he was performing at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards while she danced along from the audience.)

Though Diplo captured the moment for Instagram live and Dan + Shay performed, the actual event hardly broke the bank. The Game of Thrones actress and the "Cool" singer opted for the chapel's Elvis Tribute #2 deal, which cost them $675.