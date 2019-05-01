Cardi B and Offset Steal the Show With Intense PDA On 2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Cardi B and Offset stopped the show as they arrived hand-in-hand at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The couple walked the red carpet together at the awards show, which is one of the few main public appearances they've made together since reconciling their marriage. Nothing can ever really come close to her fashion statement on the carpet before the 2019 Grammys, but their arrival tonight comes in at a close second.

Cardi stunned when she arrived in a two-piece yellow skirt-top combo. The outfit had diamonds on the collar and lining the bottom of her bra-like top. Cardi's flawless and toned abs were on full display here. Her skirt was also lined in diamonds and had a huge slit going up her leg. Offset, well, offset the look in a black suit and black shirt. In typical Cardi fashion, she paired the outfit with bright yellow nails and her diamond wedding ring.

At one point, the married couple turned the red carpet into something of a rated-R moment when she stuck her tongue out at her husband and they licked each other. It appears that could be their signature move because the lovebirds did essentially the same PDA moment at the Grammys.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper is sure to have a big night tonight at the Billboard Music Awards.