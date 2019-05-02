See Taylor Swift's Met Gala Looks That Never Go Out of Style

What can we say? She's gorgeous!

Ever since making her debut at the Met Gala in 2008, Taylor Swift has consistently impressed Swifties and fashion lovers alike with her thoughtful and creative looks.

Monday night is expected to be no different as the "ME!" singer hopefully makes an appearance at New York City's star-studded event.

While clues about her outfit remain top-secret—after all this is Taylor we're talking about—fans are hopeful she will nail the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme to a T. No pun intended.

Until the big reveal, it's hard not to admire her past six appearances at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.