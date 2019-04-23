Britney Spears Breaks Silence on ''Out of Control'' Rumors About Her Well-Being

Britney Spears is breaking her silence on the "out of control" things people are saying about her.

First and foremost, the "Pretty Girls" songstress tells her fans "all is well," before getting things off her chest.

"Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me," she says in her short video clip on Instagram. "My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don't worry, I'll be back very soon."

Along with her short clip, the 37-year-old pop star shared a lengthy caption, where she further explained how intense things have become. "I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!!"

Spears said along with the "crazy things being said" about her that there are also "rumors [and] death threats to my family and my team." In her statement, she mentions her former manager, whom she claims spread "fake emails" about her.