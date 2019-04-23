Disney Channel/Image Group LA
Jamie Lynn Spears is taking a stand for her sister.
Amid mounting questions and fan concerns over Britney Spears' health and well-being, her younger sister took to social media with some strong words for her naysayers.
"10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else, and I'll be here long after," she captioned a throwback video of Britney being yelled at by a critic on the street while surrounded by paparazzi. The video goes on to show Jamie Lynn firing back at the woman on Britney's behalf.
"I love my sister with everything I have. So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don't understand," the Zoey 101 alum continued. "Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore. You can move the 'blank' outta here with all that, just like this other lady who was running her mouth."
An account purportedly belonging to Britney's mom, Lynne Spears, left heart emojis on Jamie Lynn's post in a comment.
Earlier this month, it had been revealed the pop star has been seeking treatment at a mental health facility amid her father's health issues and recovery. Three months earlier, Spears announced she was taking an indefinite work hiatus to focus on her family after Jamie Spears reportedly suffered a ruptured colon and underwent surgery. Speculation has since been sparked over the reason for Britney's treatment, though neither the star nor her family have issued any public statements regarding the unverified rumors.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, the star was spotted out in public with boyfriend Sam Asghari for Easter. "The singer emerged from the [Montage Beverly Hills Hotel] looking relaxed and happy with Sam guiding her out and getting the door for her," an eyewitness told E! News.
"Britney appeared happy, smiling as she emerged and headed to her car in a summer dress and Birkenstocks," the source described. "Sam is clearly looking out for his long-time girlfriend, he made sure to walk ahead of her and see her to her car."
A second source noted, "She had a small smile and just looked chill, like she got to get away from things for a little while and enjoyed a normal day with her boyfriend."