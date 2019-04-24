All the Details on E!'s 2019 Billboard Music Awards Coverage

Trying to crash this year's Billboard Music Awards?

Understandable—the show's performance lineup is seriously stacked in 2019—but E!'s making sure there's no need for that. The network recently confirmed it will be posting up at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday evening, May 1, to give fans an insider's look at the widely anticipated event from start to finish.

Don't miss E!'s real-time coverage during an especially star-studded edition of Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Billboard Music Awards, which kicks off at 6 p.m. and will see E! News co-host Jason Kennedy running the show alongside iHeartMedia's Tanya Rad.

Per usual, the on-air program promises a whole roster of celebrity cameos and candid interviews with the award show's best and brightest. That means Live From the Red Carpet's prospective audiences can expect to see Jason and Tanya chatting with lots of industry talents, hopefully including but certainly not limited to: the event's host Kelly Clarkson, its 2019 Icon Award recipient Mariah Carey (who's slated to perform a mashup of her greatest hits later on in the evening) and this year's leading nominee, Cardi B.