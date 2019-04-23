13 Going on 30 Turns 15: See the Cast Then and Now

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 23, 2019 3:00 AM

Jennifer Garner, 13 Going on 30, Then and Now

Can you believe 13 Going on 30 premiered 15 years ago?

Audiences fell in love with romantic comedy, starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, when it was released on April 23, 2004. Since the time, the film has only grown in popularity, with Ariana Grande even doing a tribute to movie in her recent "Thank U, Next" music video.

In celebration of the film's 15th anniversary, we're catching up with the cast! Alongside Garner and Ruffalo, 13 Going on 30 also starred Judy Greer and Andy Serkis. The movie also included cameo appearances by Brie Larson and Ashley Benson, who were both around 14 when the movie premiered!

13 Going on 30 Cast: Then and Now

Want to see what role they played in the movie? Take a look below to get the scoop on the cast of 13 Going on 30, then and now!

Brie Larson, 13 Going on 30, Then and Now

Brie Larson

CHARACTER: Six Chick

Did you know Brie Larson was in 13 Going on 30? That's right, she was a Six Chick! Larson, who was early on in her career at the time the film premiered in 2004, would also star in the beloved teen movie Sleepover that same year. Since that time, Larson's career has continued to reach new heights. After starring in the TV series United States of Tara from 2009 to 2011, Brie appeared in hit movies like 21 Jumpstreet and Trainwreck

In 2016, Larson won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in the film Room. The actress currently stars as Captain Marvel in the Avengers franchise.

Mark Ruffalo, 13 Going on 30, Then and Now

Mark Ruffalo

CHARACTER: Matt Flamhaff

Speaking of Avengers, Mark Ruffalo is another 13 Going on 30 cast member who stars in the movie franchise. Ruffalo and Larson both appear in Avengers: Endgame.

In 13 Going on 30, Ruffalo played the adult version of the character Matt Flamhaff, the best friend and love interest of Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner). Ruffalo starred in a number of romantic movies around the same time as 13 Going on 30, making audiences swoon in films like Rumor Has It... with Jennifer Aniston and Just Like Heaven with Reese Witherspoon. Since that time, Ruffalo has been nominated for three Oscars for his work in The Kids Are All RightFoxcatcher and Spotlight.

He currently stars as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Avengers universe.

Ashley Benson, 13 Going on 30, Then and Now

Ashley Benson

CHARACTER: Six Chick

Remember Ashley Benson in the movie? She was also a Six Chick with Brie Larson! In 2004, the same year the film premiered, Benson began her role as Abby Deveraux in Days of Our Lives, which she portrayed for three years. Benson shot to fame in 2010 when she was cast as Hanna Marin in the beloved series Pretty Little Liars. Since the show's finale in 2017, Benson has starred in the movie Her Smell alongside Elisabeth Moss.

Judy Greer, 13 Going on 30, Then and Now

Judy Greer

CHARACTER: Lucy Wyman

Actress Greer appeared as Garner's frenemy Lucy Wyman in 13 Going on 30. While they were at odds on the big screen, Garner recently revealed that she and Greer are still "really good friends" today.

In addition to her role in 13 Going on 30, Greer became known for her iconic characters in The Wedding Planner and 27 Dresses over the years. Her impressively long resume includes films like 2011's The Descendants, 2013's Carrie and 2015's Jurassic World. She recently wrapped filming on the movie Buffaloed, which she co-stars in alongside Zoey Deutch.

Andy Serkis, 13 Going on 30, Then and Now

Andy Serkis

CHARACTER: Richard Kneeland

Andy Serkis appeared as Jenna's boss at her dream magazine, Poise. Over the years, Serkis became known for his motion capture roles in The Lord of the Rings franchise. In 2011, he co-founded a motion-capture production company called The Imaginarium. The studio was used for the creation of 2018's Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

Christa B. Allen, 13 Going on 30, Then and Now

Christa B. Allen

CHARACTER: Young Jenna

Christa B. Allen's role in 13 Going on 30 was one of her first credited acting gigs. Following her role in the film, Allen would go on to land parts in episodes of shows like Wizards of Waverly Place and Grey's Anatomy. In 2009, Allen appeared as a teenage Jennifer Garner in the movie Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. From 2011 to 2015, Allen starred in the hit ABC drama series Revenge. She recently appeared in the TV movies When Vows Break and Dying for a Baby.

Jennifer Garner, 13 Going on 30, Then and Now

Jennifer Garner

CHARACTER: Jenna Rink

In the 2004 movie, Garner starred as the thirty, flirty and thriving Jenna Rink, who tries to navigate life as an adult after making a wish to be older at her 13th birthday party. In addition to Garner's role on Alias, her character in 13 Going on 30 is a fan favorite. After wrapping Alias in 2006, Garner went on to star in a number of movies like JunoDallas Buyers ClubMen, Women & ChildrenMiracles from HeavenLove, Simon and Peppermint. Garner has also made her return to TV in the HBO series Camping.

Ahead of 13 Going on 30's 15th anniversary, Garner appeared on Good Morning America, where she was asked about a possible movie sequel. In response, Garner joked, "What like 15 Going on 50? Let's simmer down and then let's leave well enough alone."

In addition to being an actress, Garner is the co-founder of Once Upon a Farm. She's also mom to kids Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, who she shares with Ben Affleck.

Happy anniversary, 13 Going on 30!

