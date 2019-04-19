One Year Later: How John Cena and Nikki Bella Found Their Way Back to Happiness

Nikki Bella was bracing herself for the worst.

Though she had been keeping ex-fiancé John Cena apprised of her various dates, wanting him to be in the know before photos of any potential suitors were splashed across the Internet, she hadn't requested he do the same, afraid the news would be too much to take.

So she was sure that first snap of the WWE world champion walking hand-in-hand with a new woman would break her.

"No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it's gonna kill me," she speculated on the March season finale of Total Bellas. At the time she and sister Brie Bella were making a return pilgrimage to California's Napa Valley for the first time since they'd toured prospective wedding venues for her planned May 2018 nuptials to Cena. And while the painful trip down memory lane was accompanied by the requisite tears, "I feel like it was the first time I'm just fully, like, starting my true grieving and healing process," she shared, adding she felt prepared for whatever lie ahead: "I'm ready for a new me. I need it."