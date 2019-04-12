Justin Bieber Says He's "Bouncing Back" After "Most Challenging" Time in His Life

The following week, Bieber returned to Instagram to share a selfie from his therapy session, telling his fans, "It's cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions."

On Friday, April 12, the "Love Yourself" artist took to his Instagram Story to give his fans an update on his journey. Along with a selfie, Bieber wrote, "Getting better everyday..bouncing back..I will never stop fighting."

Bieber added that this has been the "most challenging season" of his life.

This post from the singer comes two months after a source told E! News that Bieber is "batting depression and he's been having a difficult time." The insider added that Bieber "really wants to get better" and "has been seeking all the help he can get."