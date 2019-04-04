Jamie Lynn Spears Just Reminded Us How Epic Her 13 Going on 30 Birthday Party Was

Some birthday parties are nothing short of unforgettable.

It's hard to believe that Jamie Lynn Spears is already turning 28 today. But as the former child star celebrates becoming another year older, the birthday girl is giving fans a treat by reliving a special day.

As seen on Instagram Stories, Jamie Lynn decided to look back on how her family and "team" pulled off a special 13th birthday party inspired by the movie 13 Going on 30.

"So young JL is turning 13. This is a big deal. But there is a dilemma," she shared with several throwback photos. "Her birthday falls on the same weekend as the Kids Choice Awards. V important event for a working child."

After alerting her "team" to the scheduling conflict, Jamie Lynn recalled the requirements she had to have to make the day a success.