Back in 2012, Jamie Lynn said that she was dating "here and there, going to dinner or a movie, but nothing further than that. I'm a mother first. I have a little girl, and until I'm serious about someone, he's not going to be around her."

The 21-year-old did hope to be settled down again one day. "I just want to be a soccer mom," she added. "I want to cook dinner every night. I want the kids to come home and be dirty and make the house messy. At the same time, I have to be patient and wait for the right time and the right guy."

In the meantime, her recording career officially got underway with the release of her debut single "How Could I Want More."

"It's seeing it all here and it's real," she told E! News, sharing the excitement about the music she was making. "It's like, 'Oh my goodness, I'm really gonna do this.' It's like my second baby."

She wrote her debut song several years beforehand, she explained to Country Music Is Love. "It was when I was going through this time in my life where my now fiancée, we were kind of in a transition stage. I had just moved to Nashville full-time and I was focusing on being a mom and focusing on my work.

"I was having the struggle of how could I want more? He's a great guy, but I was really was just not in a place to be in that relationship. It's funny, if you fast forward to where I am now and I'm going to marry this man and the song really came full circle. It's an older song, but it still means so much to me. It was written at a very vulnerable time. Every time I sing it, it just brings all that back up."