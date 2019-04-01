John Cena's Mystery Woman Revealed: 5 Things to Know About Shay Shariatzadeh

So this is the lady making John Cena smile these days.

Last week, the WWE star got pop culture fans buzzing when he stepped out holding hands with a mystery woman in Vancouver.

According to reports, the wrestler and his rumored new girlfriend enjoyed a four-hour dinner in the city. And based on photos, it's safe to say they are enjoying each other's company.

But for those wondering who is this lucky lady, we have your answer!

E! News has exclusively learned the woman in question is Shay Shariatzadeh. The next question fans are likely asking is who is she and what does she do? We've got you covered below.