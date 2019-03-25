Justin Bieber Details "Deep-Rooted Issues" He's Working on Before Musical Comeback

Pap Nation / SplashNews.com
Justin Bieber knows that his fans want knew music, but right now he's "very focused" on his health.
Last month, a source told E! News that the "Boyfriend" singer is "batting depression and he's been having a difficult time." The insider added that Bieber "really wants to get better" and "has been seeking all the help he can get."
Now, the 25-year-old star has opened up about "repairing" some of his "deep-rooted issues" in a message to his fans on social media.
"So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album," Bieber began his Instagram post. "I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour."
"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriAge and be the father I want to be," he went on to write. "Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."
"I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where is reside period weather I make music or not the king said so," Bieber concluded his message. "But I will come with a vengeance believe that.. ( grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it's a text where u just don't care)."
Bieber tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin in a courthouse ceremony back in September. E! News learned last month that Bieber has been leaning on his wife amid his depression struggle.
The source shared with E! News at the time that "this is just something [Justin] has to deal with" and that he is actively seeking professional help. "He is in outpatient therapy and getting help every day," the insider explained. "This is his focus right now."