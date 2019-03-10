Pete Davidson Breaks Silence on Kate Beckinsale Relationship on SNL

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 10, 2019 7:47 AM
Pete Davidson is finally speaking out about his romance with Kate Beckinsale, and has something in particularly to say to anyone criticizing their 20-year age difference.
The 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star and comedian made his comments about the 45-year-old British actress on SNL's Weekend Update.
After talking about people's reactions to the recent R. Kelly sexual abuse case and the revisited molestation accusations made against Michael Jackson in the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, co-anchor Colin Jost asked Davidson if there was anything else he wanted to talk about.
"Not like a new girlfriend situation at all, Pete?" he asked.
"Oh yeah," Davidson said. "Apparently, people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. But it doesn't really bother us. But then again, I'm new to this."
"So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alex Baldwin, Sean Penn, whoever the president of France is, Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump," Davidson said, referring to male celebs who whose wives and girlfriends, past or present, have been younger than them by 10 to 40 years.
"Yeeeeah @petedavidson live ur damn life and f--k what people think!" Lee, 56, who married 32-year-old Vine star Brittany Furlan on Valentine's Day, posted on Instagram.
Davidson and Beckinsale first sparked romance rumors in January when they were spotted looking "very cozy" at a 2019 Golden Globes after-party. They have since been spotted out together and last weekend, were first photographed kissing, at a hockey game.
While Beckinsale has not commented directly on her and Davidson's relationship, she has coyly addressed remarks about the romance on social media.
Their relationship comes a few months after Davidson and Ariana Grande, 25, broke up and called off their engagement following a whirlwind romance. He had also joked about their relationship, and their split, on SNL.
