by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019 1:15 PM
Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski isn't just a connoisseur in the kitchen, because he just mastered the art of being a third wheel.
Over the weekend, Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale made their fling a bit more public when they packed on the PDA at a New York Rangers-Washington Capitals hockey game.
Sitting next to the famous pair was Queer Eye's chef personality, Antoni. Photographers captured the three sitting together at the NHL game, but instead of chatting it up, Kate and Pete were busy locking lips.
Like most third wheels, the reality TV personality played it off cool. Naturally, his eyes were focused on anything other than the two lovebirds. It didn't take long for Twitter to lose its mind over the hilarious (and relatable) moment.
Tweets ranged from "mood" to "we'll get you out of there."
One person wrote, "We are all Antoni Porowski." While another joked, "What in the avocado loving hell did I do to deserve this."
Adding more avocado references, a commentor said, "antoni 100% thinking' bout avocados." Someone else chimed in, "Antoni don't worry we will get you out of there sweetie."
It's safe to say, we have all been Antoni at one point or another.
On Monday, the Queer Eye TV personality took to Instagram to share a picture of him and the SNL star.
Sadly, the chef didn't give any insight into his thoughts as a third wheel. Instead, he captioned his snap, "Random pic of me and my frahnd no reason at all totes random love u Petey xo."
Over the weekend, Pete and Kate also spent time together at a late-night Saturday Night Live after-party. The 25-year-old comedian and the British actress also displayed some PDA. The two were photographed holding hands while leaving the party. A source told E! News it took place at the Dos Caminos Mexican restaurant.
antoni 100% thinking' bout avocados pic.twitter.com/k5uKA1lrY2— lily (@lilyellora) March 4, 2019
The pair first sparked romance rumors in January after looking "very cozy" at Netflix's 2019 Golden Globes after-party. It appears things are still going well with the two. But tbh, we're here for the Antoni third wheel content.
