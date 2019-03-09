R. Kelly's lawyer says the singer does not believe his career is over, in comments made two weeks after the star was arrested and indicted for alleged sexual abuse and days after he was jailed a second time for an unrelated unpaid child support case.

The 52-year-old Grammy-winning R&B star, whose real name is Robert Kelly, posted bail on Saturday in connected to his latest arrest. He addressed reporters briefly outside the Cook County jail in Chicago, telling them, "We are gonna straighten all this stuff out" and adding that he loves his fans, before he headed to a car, according to NBC News. His attorney, Steve Greenberg, then talked to the press.

When asked if Kelly was concerned about his career, the lawyer said, "Of course he's concerned about his career—wouldn't you be concerned about your career? But he's going to go on, he's going to continue to make music, and he's going to perform if he can. That's going to be up to the judge. Does he think his career is over? No, absolutely not."