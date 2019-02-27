Why Princess Eugenie's Nottingham Hospital Visit Was So Special

Princess Eugenie visited Nottingham University Hospital QMC on Tuesday.

During the special trip to the hospital, the 28-year-old royal met with the team on the children's ward. Eugenie, who had surgery at the age of 12 to correct scoliosis, also met with patients who've undergone the same surgery.

One of the young patients she met with was Jayson Walker, who had spinal surgery last year. During the visit, which Eugenie documented on her Instagram Story, Jayson wore a surgeon's uniform.

According to the Nottingham Post, the uniform was sent to Jayson by his surgeon for his birthday.

"He loves his outfit and doesn't want to take it off," Jayson's mom, Kerry Walker, told the outlet.