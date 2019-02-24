Selma Blair Makes First Public Appearance Since Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Selma Blair has made her first public appearance since announcing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.
The 46-year-old Cruel Intentions actress, who shared her health news with her fans in October, arrived to the Vanity Fair 2019 Oscars dinner on Sunday evening, walking the red carpet with the help of a cane. Inside the bash, Blair shared a selfie with Shonda Rhimes.
"I have arrived. @shondarhimes @vanityfair Oscar dinner," Blair captioned the photo with Rhimes. "Congratulations to all the amazing talent."
It was just four months ago that Blair took to social media to talk to her followers about her diagnosis, sharing her story with the world.
"I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job," Blair wrote in part. "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best."
"I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself," Blair continued. "You can't get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don't have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges."
