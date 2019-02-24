Best Dressed at the 2019 Oscars: Regina King, Constance Wu, Billy Porter and More

The biggest award show of the season is here and we're all in on this 2019 Academy Award red carpet scene.

Every year fans look forward to award season to see which of their favorite films, shows, actors, singers and more get honored with the industry's most exciting awards and now we're finally getting to the most beloved award show of them all...the Oscars!

While we are patiently waiting to see if Lady Gaga will win an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role or if Bohemian Rhapsody will continue its winning streak with Rami Malek getting the Best Actor in a Leading Role trophy, we are distracting ourselves with some killer fashion.

The Oscars don't start just yet, but the red carpet is open for business and stars are bringing their fashion A-game this year.

Case and point: Regina King. The If Beale Street Could Talk star was white hot in an Oscar de la Renta gown that had a little glitz at the top and showed a lot of leg, which we love.