Tyler Baltierra Shares First Photo of His and Catelynn's New Baby Girl

Welcome home, baby Vaeda!

On Saturday, Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra posted on Instagram on Saturday the first photo of his and wife Catelynn Lowell Baltierra's newborn baby girl, who was born on Thursday. In the pic, the child lies sleeping on a Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rocker in a living room as the couple's Doberman Pinscher Caesar snoozes beside it.

"Welcome home Vaeda! Mommy & Daddy love you so much & can't wait to watch you grow with love in this crazy family of ours!" Tyler wrote.

Vaeda joins big sister Novalee Reign, 4, and was born following much personal turmoil; Catelynn had previously suffered a miscarriage and battled post-partum depression, which took a toll on her and Tyler's marriage.