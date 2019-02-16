Why the Unbelievable True Story of Abducted in Plain Sight Really Is That Disturbing

What is there left to say about Abducted in Plain Sight?

The 2017 documentary that saw new life when it landed on Netflix in January has set the internet a-chattering with its twisted tale of an entire family that fell prey to a charismatic conman 45 years ago. While the inclusion early on of commentary from all five immediate members of the family shows that Jan Broberg, her sisters and her parents physically survived what happened, the web spun for them by their friend and neighbor Robert Berchtold still feels increasingly inescapable as the story unfolds.

How they managed to untether themselves from Berchtold's clutches takes up only about 20 minutes of the 90-minute film, and there are plenty of unanswered questions—not least of them being how this man was walking around free—but also about how the Brobergs, particularly dad Bob and mom Mary Ann, really pieced their relationship back together, and whether they did it successfully or not.

But the story of how Berchtold infiltrated their lives, all in pursuit of a then 12-year-old Jan Broberg, may be enough for one sitting.

"This kind of abuse is so icky and so close to home, it's really hard to look at," Jan acknowledged in a recent interview with E! News.

(SPOILERS AHEAD)