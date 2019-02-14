Lauren Says Married at First Sight's Editing Made Her Look Like a "Deadest Nympho"

Nine
Married at First Sight Australia's Lauren isn't keeping quiet.
The 31-year-old makeup artist has called out the reality show's editing for making her look like "nothing but a deadest nympho".
Replying to a fan's Facebook comment this week, Lauren said her on-air conversation with Matthew about her sexual preferences was misrepresented.
"Don't worry about the fact I've been nothing but supportive and patient with Matt for 4 weeks leading up to this conversation where I was clearly joking about the swinging and threesomes," she wrote, Daily Mail Australia reports. "I am a very caring and understanding person. I don't judge people based on their previous experience."
Lauren also claimed producers pushed her to use the word "lesbian" during her Q&A game with former virgin Matt in episode 10.
"[F]or the record I never chose the word ‘lesbian'," she continued in her Facebook comment. "I initially said ‘I used to see women because I hated men when I was 18-20 due to something personal,' but no it wasn't dramatic enough so the producer made me say the word ‘lesbian'.
"To clarify I never was a lesbian, I had sexual experiences when I was 18 ffs."
Although Lauren and Matt seemed to instantly connect at their MAFS wedding, the pair's relationship took a rocky turn after Lauren's "swinging" comments and Matt's confession to the other grooms that he didn't find her attractive.
This week, Lauren also took aim at Matt's shortcomings on Instagram while replying to a series of viewers. When a fan mentioned Matt's "inexperience" in relationships, Lauren called BS.
"Unfortunately he's not capable of feelings," she replied. "Since day one it was all about him. I was nothing but supportive and caring of him. This entire story was [Matthew's] story. I'm sick of the excuses."
Sunday's episode is being teased as the "most powerful commitment ceremony of all time", in which Matt and Lauren must decide if they stay in the experiment—or walk away.
E! News has reached out to Nine for comment.
Married at First Sight Australia airs Sunday at 7pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm on Nine.