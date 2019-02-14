Lauren Says Married at First Sight's Editing Made Her Look Like a "Deadest Nympho"

Married at First Sight Australia's Lauren isn't keeping quiet.

The 31-year-old makeup artist has called out the reality show's editing for making her look like "nothing but a deadest nympho".

Replying to a fan's Facebook comment this week, Lauren said her on-air conversation with Matthew about her sexual preferences was misrepresented.

"Don't worry about the fact I've been nothing but supportive and patient with Matt for 4 weeks leading up to this conversation where I was clearly joking about the swinging and threesomes," she wrote, Daily Mail Australia reports. "I am a very caring and understanding person. I don't judge people based on their previous experience."