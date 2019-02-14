How Alex Rodriguez Surprised Jennifer Lopez for Their First Valentine's Day

When Alex Rodriguez started dating Jennifer Lopez two years ago, he knew Valentine's Day was right around the corner. While some new couples may have played down the holiday, the former baseball player decided to embrace it and give his new leading lady the sweetest surprise.

The singer dished on their first Valentine's Day on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Looking back two years ago, Lopez recalled flying into Las Vegas for her residency and feeling tired after her travels. But when she got to her room, she found chocolates, flowers and even a cake.

"I was like, 'Who sent me all that?'" she recalled. "You know, I didn't know who it was—kind of—because it was kind of new."

While Lopez insisted she isn't high maintenance, the romantic gesture certainly made her feel special.

"But it was really nice because it made me feel like, 'Oh, he likes me!'" the "Jenny From the Block" star continued.