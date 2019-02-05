In honor of their second anniversary, Alex Rodriguez put pen to paper fingers to keypad for his famous love.

It's officially been two years since the baseball icon and Jennifer Lopez began their romance—and simultaneously stole Hollywood's heart as a twosome. Ever since reports emerged back in March 2017 of their budding relationship, fans all over the world have been captivated by this power couple's every move.

So, when it came time for their anniversary, you better believe fans were celebrating along with them. First, Lopez showered her man with digital love via an Instagram anniversary tribute on Sunday. Late Monday, it was A-Rod's turn.

"Macha 13, I can't believe it's been two years," he began on Instagram, using his sweet nickname for the triple threat. "Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words."

As he continued "From baseball games, to traveling across the world to shows in Vegas. We have done it all together and every moment with you is cherished. Where this road will take us next is unknown but there is no one else I would rather have by my side. The journey is just beginning and I am excited for what's ahead."