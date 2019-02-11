Cardi B Defends Her Grammy Win in Expletive-Filled Video

UPDATE: Cardi B seems to have deleted her entire Instagram page just hours after posted an expletive-laden video that she subsequently removed. All throughout Monday, the "Bartier Cardi" artist posted screenshots of fellow rappers supporting her and praising her for her historic Grammys win. Cardi's Twitter page, however, is still in tact for the time being. She retweeted and replied to messages from artists including Lil' Kim, Salt N Pepa, Missy Elliott, Remy Ma and more. Cardi made no mention on Twitter of clearing off her Instagram.

Other than her video calling out people who criticized her on her win, Cardi shared other videos of impromptu thank you speeches as well as her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus saying "Mama" for the first time.

________

Cardi B is clapping back at haters who slammed her after she made history at the 2019 Grammys last night.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper seemed to have the time of her life at the awards show (she met Lady Gaga!), but some people were apparently unhappy that she took home the Grammy for Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy. She officially became the first female solo rapper to win in that category. Cardi beat out fellow nominees Travis Scott Pusha T, Nipsey Hussle and the late Mac Miller.

The 26-year-old held back tears while she accepted the award and seem to stumble over her words during her speech. She even brought her husband Offset with her, who held her hand at some points.

On Monday, the 26-year-old posted and deleted a video talking about the criticism, which was ultimately captured by a fan account. The account also deleted the video. "You know what, it's not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else. That's not my style and that's not what I'm with and I don't support that, however I've been taking a lot of s--t today," she began. "I'm seeing a lot of bulls--t today and I saw a lot of s--t last night and I'm sick of this s--t. I work hard for my mother f--king album."

She went on to talk about being nominated last year for "Bodak Yellow," but she didn't win any awards for the song.