It may have taken them three and a half hours, but Cardi B and Lady Gaga finally crossed paths inside the 2019 Grammys.

The rapper and pop star's loyal fandoms are well aware of the mutual adoration they share for each other, which made headlines last year when it was revealed that Cardi performed to "Bad Romance" (backstage dancers, signature dance moves and all) during her high school talent show.

Needless to say, imagine the anticipation the Little Monsters felt when it was revealed that both Gaga and Cardi would find themselves in the same place at the same time during tonight's star-studded affair.

Shortly after the hip-hop superstar won the Grammy for Best Rap Album, photographers spotted the pair mixing and mingling backstage. What ensued next was nothing short of pop culture magic.