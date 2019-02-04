Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Girl Navy Rome

It's a girl!

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean welcomed their baby girl, Navy Rome Williams.

"Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world," the country star wrote in a heartwarming Instagram post.

"Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother."

Aldean continued his caption, "So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess."

His wife, Brittany, also took to Instagram to share the wonderful news about her daughter.

"7lbs 12oz of pure preciousness...We love you so much baby girl!!"

It's unknown what sparked the pair's interest in the name Navy Rome, but last November, Brittany revealed her daughter's name during her baby shower.