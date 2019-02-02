Josh Duhamel, Jason Momoa and Other Stars Make The Lego Movie 2 Premiere a Family Affair

Everything was awesome at the The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part premiere! It was truly a star-studded affair for both humans and plastic blocks alike.

The cast gathered in Los Angeles on Saturday for the film's premiere, which comes out in theaters on February 8. Josh Duhamel, Jason Momoa, Naya Rivera and other stars brought their kids to the red carpet for a family-friendly day of fun and movie-going. Duhamel and his 5-year-old son Axl Duhamel took photos together in superhero stances. How appropriate!

Similarly, the Aquaman star smiled with his kids as he wore a beige vest, tan pants and boots. Other celebrities in attendance included Elizabeth Banks, Alison Brie, Chris Pratt, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph and more. Plus, Legos both big and small made an appearance on the carpet.

The Lego Movie 2 features many of the same characters and stars, including Pratt as the lead Emmet Brickowski, although he also added on the character of Rex Dangervest.