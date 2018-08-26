Presenting Super Axl!

Fergie and ex Josh Duhamel's son will turn 5 this week and the family celebrated early on Saturday with friends at a superhero-themed birthday party.

Duhamel posted on his Instagram page a video of the bash, which took place at a private home. Fergie posted on her page a photo of her and Axl standing in front of a superheroes display placed against one of the home's outer walls, with her dressed as Wonder Woman and him wearing a Superman-like outfit.

Guests, children and adult, also dressed as superheroes. Kids enjoyed splashing in the pool and playing in the backyard. Duhamel also ordered a Coolhaus ice cream truck.