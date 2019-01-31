Um, Pete Davidson and Kanye West Just Hung Out

This looks like it was a one-of-a-kind night.

Late Wednesday, Kim Kardashian shared some snaps from what appears to be an intimate birthday soirée for Kid Cudi. However, it was the gathering's guests that was equally cause for celebration.

In the photos, the birthday guest of honor is seated next to SNL funny man Pete Davidsonand Oscar nominee Timothée Chalametwhile Grammy winner Kanye West is standing behind them. Needless to say, that's not a group of stars you see together every day. As evidenced by the smiles and laughs, it looks like they all had a swell time.

So, how are all of these famous faces connected? Chalamet has been a longtime fan of Cudi and even got some noteworthy advice from the rapper after chatting with him for hours backstage at a Montreal concert. "Are you, Timothée, the sort of person who can't possibly live any other way? 'F--k yeah,'" the actor's takeaways from Cudi read, according to GQ.