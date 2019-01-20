Pete Davidson Addresses His Suicide Scare During SNL Return

YouTube
by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 20, 2019 7:26 AM
One month after posting an alarming message on social media, Pete Davidson returned to Saturday Night Live and addressed his public cry for help.
Back in December, the 25-year-old star shared a note on his Instagram account, writing, "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore." His message continued, "I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so."
Davidson's post sparked major concern from fans and friends, with many tweeting their support for the comedian. Hours after his post, Davidson made a brief appearance on the final SNL episode of 2018, where he introduced Miley Cyrus' performance.
Last night, Davidson made his return to the show, where he made a joke about his suicide scare during "Weekend Update."
During the segment, Davidson was joined by comedian John Mulaney to review the Clint Eastwood movie, The Mule.
"Here to talk about a very important experience he had over the holidays is Pete Davidson," Colin Jost said as Davidson joined him during the segment. "How are ya, Pete?"
"I'm great, as you know, I've had a really crazy month, and I wanna talk about something that matters a lot to me," Davidson said.
"OK, mental health?" Jost asked.
"No, the new Clint East movie, The Mule," Davidson told Jost.
Mulaney then joined Davidson at the "Weekend Update" desk, where the two discussed their appreciation for the film.
"I didn't actually realize that you guys hung out together," Jost said to Davidson and Mulaney.
"Yeah, we do, but a lot of times it looks like I'm Pete's lawyer," Mulaney explained.
"Yeah, people usually think he's like an NBA coach and I'm like the controversial rookie," Davidson told Jost.
"But for real, I've been spending time with Pete to try to show him that you can have a life in comedy that is not insane," Mulaney went on to say. "A sober, domestic life."
"Yeah, and after observing John's life, I publicly threatened suicide," Davidson said, laughing. "I'm sorry, I know I shouldn't make that joke, but it is funny."
That's when Mulaney turned to Davidson to assure him, "You are loved by many...and we are glad you are OK."
At the end of the segment, Davidson seemingly addressed his ex, Ariana Grande, by saying, "I didn't mention her once."
Watch the video above to see Davidson's "Weekend Update" return.
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
