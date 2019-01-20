Pete Davidson Addresses His Suicide Scare During SNL Return

One month after posting an alarming message on social media, Pete Davidson returned to Saturday Night Live and addressed his public cry for help.

Back in December, the 25-year-old star shared a note on his Instagram account, writing, "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore." His message continued, "I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so."

Davidson's post sparked major concern from fans and friends, with many tweeting their support for the comedian. Hours after his post, Davidson made a brief appearance on the final SNL episode of 2018, where he introduced Miley Cyrus' performance.