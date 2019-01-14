What's Next for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick After Their Romantic Weekend

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 10:20 AM

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Sparks appear to flying in Bachelor Nation.

After much anticipation, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick experienced their first date together over the weekend in Denver.

As seen on Instagram, the pair danced the night away at a local bar. They later headed to the Pepsi Center to watch the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers.

So, was the weekend a success? Let's just say everything is coming up roses.

"Kaitlyn and Jason spent the weekend together in Denver and were inseparable," a source shared with E! News. "They had a really good time together and definitely agreed they are compatible and already agreed to see each other again."

As for what makes these Bachelor Nation members work, we're told they are both funny individuals who share the same sense of humor.

"Kaitlyn loves that Jason is on the same page as her in terms of having a lot of fun and they both don't take themselves too seriously," our source added. "The only thing stopping them from being serious is the distance, but Jason already wants to make plans to visit Kaitlyn again."

Just last week, Jason appeared on Kaitlyn's PodcastOne show Off the Vine where he asked the newly single Bachelorette star out on a date.

"You're making me blush over here Kaitlyn," he confessed in the episode. "I mean if we're both going to be in the same city at the same time I see no reason why we shouldn't go to dinner or grab drinks."

Mission accomplished!

Fans first met Jason when he competed on The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin. As for Kaitlyn, she was recently engaged to Shawn Booth who she met on The Bachelorette. They would ultimately announce their split in November.

The Bachelor airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

