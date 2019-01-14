Critics' Choice Awards 2019: 7 Things You Didn't See on TV

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Taye Diggs hosted the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday.
The award show was filled with several memorable moments. ROMA took home the big movie prize with its Best Picture win, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Americans and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime were TV's top winners, taking home the trophies for Best Comedy, Drama and Limited Series, respectively.
There were also a few ties this year. Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette, for instance, tied for Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series for their work in Sharp Objects and Escape at Dannemora, respectively. Lady Gaga and Glenn Close also tied for Best Actress for their respective performances in A Star Is Born and The Wife.
There were even a few viral moments, including when Joey's Burgers Guy photobombed Diggs.
Still, there was plenty of action viewers didn't see on their screens. Check out the list below for some off-camera moments.
1. Regina King cheers on Sandra Oh: Before heading inside for the big night, King spotted Oh on the red carpet. The If Beale Street Could Talk star's face lit up and she started shrugging her shoulders while chanting "Oh, Oh, Oh."
2. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend show sweet PDA: An insider told E! News Teigen "lovingly kept her hand" on her hubby's shoulder during the video montage for Claire Foy's #SeeHer Award. During the actress' acceptance speech, the EGOT winner "returned the favor and began rubbing Chrissy's back." Teigen also admitted to her followers she was having a tough time after celebrating Legend's 40th birthday the night before.
3. Nina Dobrev spilled the tea on her hangover: After celebrating her 30th birthday with a Coachella-themed party, the actress inquired if an insider was drinking tea, noting she was a bit hungover from the night before. Still, if the star was struggling, she didn't show it. She looked gorgeous in a red Valentino gown and flawlessly presented the Best Young Actor/Actress award to Elsie Fisher for her role in Eighth Grade.
4. John David Washington expressed disappointment over the Eagles' loss. The BlacKkKlansman star was hoping his Philadelphia team would clench a victory in the playoffs. However, the New Orleans Saints won instead, and the actor could be heard lamenting about the game to his fellow attendees.
5. Laura Dern and Joseph Mazzello have a Jurassic Park reunion: The Big Little Lies actress posted a picture of the sweet moment on Instagram. As fans will recall, Dern played Ellie in the 1993 classic and Mazzello played Tim.
6. There was some trouble with the trophies: After Adams and Arquette tied for Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series, a woman presenting the statuettes ran backstage to quickly grab a second trophy.
7. The award show cut it close: With an hour left to go, an announcer came out and warned the audience the show was running long. According to the insider, the announcer then asked the upcoming winners to keep their acceptance speeches short, noting the show had a hard stop time and would be cut from the air whether it finished or not.