Hailee Steinfeld Denies Throwing Shade at Her Ex Niall Horan

Hailee Steinfeld is shutting down rumors she shaded her ex Niall Horan.

The "Love Myself" singer raised a few eyebrows on Wednesday after she posted a series of messages on Instagram first shared by Julia Michaels. In the original post, Michaels wrote, "New Years Resolution: No more dating narcissists." She then proceeded to post descriptions of the kind of characteristics narcissists may display. For instance, one post claimed "narcissists are masters of manipulation." It also stated that "they believe they're entitled to every shred of their partner's attention, so they label anything else as 'selfish.'"

Steinfeld re-shared all of the posts and wrote "God bless you @juliamichaels. Preach it," in response to the New Year's resolution message.

Some fans interrupted Steinfeld's commentary as a dig against the former One Direction singer. However, the Pitch Perfect actress made it clear she wasn't taking any jabs.

"No hidden messages my loves," she tweeted along with a heart emoji. "Just reposted an interesting read that I'm sure some of y'all can relate to. Nothing but love!"